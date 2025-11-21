Vow to reopen after fire claims shop, home

Patricia Hailes, 83, is determined to reopen her 20c Shop after a fast-moving fire destroyed it along with her home. Photo: Dylan Smits

Patricia Hailes has become a Christchurch community treasure over the past five years, offering near-free books, clothes and other secondhand items at her 20c Shop.

But the shop – and most of the Hoon Hay property Patricia shares with her wife, Gay – went up in smoke when a fire tore through the property.

“You just never believe how fast fire sweeps through until you see it,” Patricia told The Star.

“I’ve lost almost everything except the books out the back. We’ve been there 30 years so it’s really hard to take in or know what to feel. It can happen so fast.”

Patricia is also known for publicly sharing her story about coming out as transgender four years ago.

She is no stranger to personal tragedy. She featured in The Star last year after both of her sons died from alcohol-related causes within three months of each other.

She began selling alcohol-free beer from the shop to honour them and raise awareness about alcohol harm.

Before the fire engulfed the house, Patricia was able to get her sons’ ashes out.

“We sent the fire brigade in to get their ashes and some photos with them, so they’re still with us,” she said.

The fire started about 7pm on Sunday, November 2, and tore through most of the shop’s sheds, the couple’s car and much of the home.

“Gay heard this crackling sound coming from out back. She just shouted out and I went to have a look. There was a big wall of flames which was starting to come over the car,” Patricia said.

The fire tore through the couple’s car and most of their home. PHOTO: DYLAN SMITS

The cause of the fire is still unknown, though investigators say it is not suspicious.

Neighbours noticed the fire at the same time, and a man – whose identity Patricia still doesn’t know – helped the couple get out.

“He came along, a good citizen. I’m truly thankful for that,” she said.

The fire brigade arrived about 15 minutes after neighbours called 111, and it took until about 10pm to extinguish the blaze.

The house could not be saved, and firefighters focused on stopping the flames which were threatening to spread to nearby homes.

“It’s even a bit hard to remember how I felt looking at it. A bit of shock I think,” Patricia said.

The shop, which Patricia is determined to reopen, operated on a simple concept – everything costs 20c, no matter the size or value.

“It’s a pretty unique shop. I want to get it going again because how many places can you get a bike for 20c?”

Running the shop has given her purpose in retirement and provided a way to connect with people.

“We’ve only been doing it to help people, not anything else.”

For now, Patricia is staying in a motel. She has received an insurance payout, so finances aren’t a concern at this stage.

“We’ve got a lot to be thankful for and I think I’ll be able to get back on my feet fine,” she said.