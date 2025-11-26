'Great concerns' for missing Christchurch teen

Cobra was last seen leaving school on Monday, November 17. Photo: Supplied / Police

Police and the family of a 14-year-old Christchurch girl missing for more than a week have "great concerns for her welfare".

In a statement this morning, police asked the public for help to find Cobra, who was last seen leaving school on Monday, November 17.

She was reported missing the next day.

"Police have been following lines of inquiry to locate her, but have had no luck and are now asking for help from the community," it said.

"Police and Cobra's family have great concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible."

It was believed the girl was still in the Christchurch Central area.

Anyone who has seen Cobra, or has any information that could help find her, were asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 251118/2758.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.