Bishop 'definitely not' planning to roll Luxon

Chris Bishop (R) says Christopher Luxon (L) is doing a "wonderful job" as prime minister. Photo: RNZ

Senior National MP and minister Chris Bishop has categorically denied plotting a leadership challenge, insisting that Christopher Luxon remains the best person to be prime minister.

Speculation surrounding the prospect of a coup has intensified in the past week given dissatisfaction within the National caucus after a series of worrying polls.

Addressing reporters at Parliament on Tuesday, Bishop said he was "definitely not" planning to roll Luxon as leader and dismissed the commentary as people "interviewing their typewriters".

Asked if he could give a firm commitment that Luxon would remain prime minister through to the election, Bishop responded simply: "yes".

Bishop was asked several times whether Luxon was the best person for the top job, to which he said Luxon was "fantastic" and "outstanding".

He eventually responded directly: "Correct... absolutely, he's doing a wonderful job as prime minister."

"We're in difficult economic times, as I think everybody knows, and this is the first time we've had a three-way coalition Cabinet in New Zealand history," Bishop said.

"That produces its own challenges and trials and tribulations. But he's doing an excellent job leading a government that is... firmly focused on long term structural reform to drive higher living standards."

Bishop said he spoke to Luxon "almost every day" including about the rumours.

Erica Stanford shrugged off questions about a leadership challenge. Photo: RNZ

Earlier on Tuesday, another MP touted as a future leader, Erica Stanford, shrugged off a question over whether anyone had approached her about potentially taking over.

"All I'm concentrated on... is doing my job," she said. "I don't talk to people about leadership."

Standing alongside Stanford, Luxon said she was doing an "outstanding job" and the National Party had a "great team doing an amazing job".

Asked whether he would step down if National sank below a certain level in the polls, Luxon said that was "not a concern".

He said he did not hold any concerns for those National MPs who would lose their jobs on current polling: "No."

Speaking on NewstalkZB on Monday, Luxon said he did not believe the rumours and described Bishop as a "great minister" and "good friend".