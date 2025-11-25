Motorcyclist killed in Canterbury crash

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a car near the rural Canterbury town of Hinds, south of Ashburton, this evening.

Police said they were notified of the crash, at the intersection of Hinds Arundel Rd and Gills Rd, about 6pm.

"Sadly, the motorcyclist was found deceased at the scene."

Police said the Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and the road was expected to remain closed for some time.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays."