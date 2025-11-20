Foodstuffs South Island fined for selling recalled hummus

Foodstuffs continued to sell recalled hummus (file photo). Photo: Getty Images

Foodstuffs South Island has been fined $39,000 for selling recalled hummus.

The dip was recalled in 2023 over the possible presence of salmonella.

Foodstuffs South Island was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court, after selling 39 units of the recalled hummus to consumers.

The deputy director-general for NZ Food Safety, Vincent Arbuckle, said the hummus should have been removed from shelves, and there was a significant failure in the company's recall system.