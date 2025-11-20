Man charged over fatal crash in Canterbury

Police have arrested a man in relation to a fatal crash in Sheffield, Canterbury, yesterday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 73, at the intersection with Deans Rd, around 2:50pm.

Police today said that following inquiries, a 32-year-old Swiss national had been charged with careless driving causing death.

He was due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

"Police’s thoughts remain with the family of the deceased at this difficult time."

Two other people sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The serious crash unit was called to the scene and the road was closed until just after 8pm.

- Allied Media