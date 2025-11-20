Pensioner reverses into trouble after crash

Emergency services work at the scene of a crash in Malcolm St. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A pensioner who crashed into a parked car in central Dunedin damaged another four vehicles after reversing at speed.

The 92-year-old man crashed into a parked car while driving in Malcolm St yesterday morning, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The man crashed then "heavily reversed" into another parked vehicle, leaving five vehicles damaged, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was then taken to Dunedin hospital in a dazed but uninjured state.