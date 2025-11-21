Pile work caps milestone for new Dunedin Hospital

The completed pile capping. Photo: Supplied

The completion of pile capping at the site of the new Dunedin Hospital's inpatient building has been hailed as a "major achievement" by the health minister.

After years of delay construction resumed at the central city site in July.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said today the work had hit its first milestone with the installation of 154 pile caps to connect the deep foundation piles.

Pile capping involved securing the tops of the piles with steel-reinforced concrete to create a stable base for the building’s substructure.

“Completing the pile capping is a major achievement for this project. It demonstrates real, tangible progress on the ground and marks a crucial step toward delivering the world-class hospital that Dunedin and the surrounding Otago and Southland region deserve,” Mr Brown said.

The project would now progress to the next stage of construction.

“Substructure work is now underway, including forming the basement and ground-floor concrete slabs.

"Preparations are also advancing for the arrival and installation of the structural steel framework, with mechanical, electrical, and plumbing coordination progressing in tandem."

- Allied Media