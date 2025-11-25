Steep drop in satisfaction levels with DCC before election

Former Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich.

Dunedin residents’ satisfaction with the city council took a dive before the election, as sentiment hardened against the status quo, a survey suggests.

They were particularly unimpressed with the performance of the mayor and councillors — satisfaction crashed to just 17% in the September quarter, down 10 points on the previous quarter.

That was one revealing result in the latest snapshot from the council’s residents’ opinion survey. Another was the level of satisfaction with what the council provides dropping from 47% to 35%.

Last month, Jules Radich lost the Dunedin mayoralty — finishing fourth — and five city councillors lost their seats.

A report for the new council, due to have a meeting on Thursday, noted the margin of error was higher for quarterly results than the full annual survey.

The September 2025 quarter had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.7%, compared with plus or minus 2.6% for the last annual results.

There were also fewer respondents.

Statistics from the September quarter included the level of satisfaction with value for money from services and activities falling from 33% to 24%.

Satisfaction with the performance of community board members fell from 40% to 24%. However satisfaction with parks, reserves and open spaces increased from 75% to 86%.

