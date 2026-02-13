Green Island School at 70

Pupils from 1856 to 1874 at the 70th anniversary of Green Island School. Otago Witness, 23.2.1926

An important event in the history of Green Island — the seventieth anniversary of the opening of the school — is being celebrated at present, the functions being spread over three days.

The proceedings yesterday afternoon took the form of a gatherings of ex-pupils and others at the school, and a social in the Town Hall at night. Both gatherings were successful beyond expectations,

being very largely attended by ex-pupils of practically every generation that could be represented.

Statistics for 1857 show that the Green Island School cost £238 11s, that the teacher’s salary was £100, the fees paid £32, and the average number of pupils in 1856 and 1857 twenty. According to the School Committee’s report for 1860, the schoolroom, which was built of clay, was erected by the settlers and paid for by them. The second school, which was constructed of stone,

was built in 1862. Between 1860 and 1870 the average attendance rose from 38 to 62. School rates were levied in Green Island for at least three years. In 1863 the rateable value of property in the district was £3878 10s, and the rate for education was 6d in the £, which yielded a revenue of £92 7s 8d. Apparently the school rates caused a good deal of dissatisfaction, and they

do not appear to have been collected after 1865. The records show that the fees ranged from about 6d to 1s 6d per week.

In the course of 70 years the school has had seven head masters: Mr Adam Wright, 1856 till 1858, Mr A. G Allan, 1859 till 1874, Mr William Duncan, 1874 to 1897, Mr Ebenezar Piper, 1897 till 1901, Mr Wm. McDonald, 1901 till 1917, Mr C.C. Rawlinson, 1918 till 1923, in which year, the present head master (Mr F Hilgendorf) was appointed.

More than 100 teachers have held various positions in the school, and several of them have attained prominent positions in the educational world in later years. No fewer than 206 ex-pupils of the school served in the European War, and 52 of them made the supreme sacrifice.

Law has some grunt

The by-law prohibiting the carriage of pigs’ food and kindred material through the city streets except within certain specified hours provides, among other things, that pigs' food shall not be carried through any street in the city except between the hours of midnight and six o’clock the following morning. It contains a further provision that the council may, by resolution, authorise

the carrying of pigs’ food and other matter not dangerous to health during a more extended period. Acting on authority of this power the council passed a resolution authorising the cartage of pigs' food in proper receptacles between the hours of 11pm and half-past eight the following day. This resolution applied only to certain specified streets in the heart of the city, no corresponding

provisions being made with respect to the rest of the city.

Last performance

Barton’s Circus will give its final performance tonight at its quarters opposite the Oval. The attendances during its stay in Dunedin have been very appreciative, and have not been slow to recognise the skill of the performers. De Alma’s trained dogs give a fine demonstration of canine intelligence, and Miss Reta Leopold’s trapeze work is decidedly clever. The whole show

is of the most amusing and entertaining nature. — ODT, 13.2.1926