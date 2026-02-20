Not the worst season for the Volts, but pretty close

Photo: files

There is always someone worse off than you.

It is scant consolation, but it is all the Otago Volts have to cling to at this point.

They crashed to seven losses in the Ford Trophy and finished a distant last.

It was not their worst list A season.

That brickbat arguably goes to the 1994-95 and 1996-97 teams, who strung together nine losses and a single victory in their respective campaigns.

This summer was positively bursting with potential by comparison. Or maybe not.

Otago’s batting was pitiful, and the main reason they posted their third winless campaign in the format since round-robin play was introduced in 1980.

Max Chu (252 runs at 36) was the only player to get his batting average for the season up over 30.

Recruits Jack Boyle (139 at 19.85) and Troy Johnson (129 at 18.42) made less impact than a fluffy pillow on the neck of a front row forward.

Llew Johnson (70 at 17.50) and Thorn Parkes (67 at 16.75) were dropped midway through the competition, and Jamal Todd (52 at 8.66) lost his spot late in the season.

Otago captain Luke Georgeson’s effort (145 runs at 20.71 and three wickets for 73.33) landed like a feather.

Looking for positives among the batting lineup is like trying to dig up an ice cream in the desert.

That said, some promising youngsters are coming through.

Opener Jacob Cumming finally looks like he is settling in at the top level.

Hugo Bogue got his debut out of the way and has been prolific at age group level, while Tom Jones made his debut at first-class level this summer and looks to have the skills to contribute strongly in list A cricket in the years to come.

Young bowlers Mason Clarke, Thomas O’Connor and Zac Cumming are being groomed for long careers as well. They are years away from their best cricket, though.

Otago were not too badly served by their attack.

Jarrod McKay was the big improver. He has always bowled with good heat but found some more control this season and was Otago’s leading wicket-taker. He nabbed 14 wickets at an average of 21.35.

McKay’s challenge will be to back up with another quality season and to finish the Plunket Shield strongly.

Matt Bacon produced another honest campaign. He grabbed 11 wickets at an average of 29 and is two wickets away from registering 100 list A scalps.

Left-arm spinner Ben Lockrose’s effort (nine wickets at 32.55) fell into the useful category, but seamer Danru Ferns (four wickets at 66) laboured.

Canterbury set the benchmark during the round-robin and are through to Sunday’s final at the Basin Reserve.

Central Districts will play Wellington in the preliminary final in the capital today.

The Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final will not involve the Otago Sparks this season. They flamed out.

Competition front-runner Northern Districts will play Wellington at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.