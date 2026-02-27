Eiffel stunt ends in tragedy

French army aviator Lieutenant Leon Collet attempts a flight through the base of the Eiffel Tower, Paris, before colliding with radio wires and crashing to the ground. — Otago Witness, 20.4.1926

Paris, February 24: A bet made by an airman named Leon Collet that he would fly beneath the Eiffel Tower had a tragic ending. The airman accomplished the actual feat, but when attempting to rise his machine became entangled in the aerial of the wireless station, and dropped like a stone over the Champs de Mars, crashing through a tree to the lawn below. Flames broke out, and the pilot was burned to death in his seat.

Witnesses of Collet’s crash state that the pilot made a contract with a foreign kinematograph firm to fly twice under Eiffel Tower while a parachutist was flung from the second platform of the tower after the aeroplane’s second passage. A search is now being made for the kinematographer and the parachutist, who disappeared after the accident. Collet was under orders not to attempt the flight, which was against the regulations. A group of kinema operators filmed the whole incident. There was ample room for the aeroplane to pass through the base, but it requires a careful manoeuvre to avoid the wires, anchored in concrete beds 200 yards from the tower.

Warrington facility hailed

Mr F.G. Cumming (agent of the Patients’ and Prisoners’ Aid Society), in his annual survey of the year’s work, says that the James Powell Convalescent Home is doing a great work, and during the past 12 months some 150 women who were broken down in health have found their stay at the home most beneficial. It was wonderful what a few weeks could do in the way of getting back lost health. The institution is fulfilling a great need in the community. Mrs McGill gives of her very best to her work and the people who come under her care. Mr Cumming believes that 1926 will be a record year in the history of this beneficent institution, both in regard to the number of patients and in every other way. Those who are fortunate enough to spend two or three weeks at Warrington, he adds, have nothing but good to say of the institution and its management.

‘ODT’ opens in Oamaru

In order to cope more effectively with its rapidly expanding business in the North Otago district, the Otago Daily Times and Witness Newspapers Co has established a branch office at Marshall’s Buildings, Oamaru. Mr Arthur H. Vile has been appointed representative in charge of the branch, which should prove a convenience to advertisers and subscribers and other clients.

Rural maternal death rate concerns

The maternal death-rate is definitely higher for women living under rural conditions than for those living under urban conditions. For the year 1924 the proportion of maternal deaths occurring in the urban areas was only 35 percent of the total of such deaths, though approximately half the population of the Dominion may be classified as urban. This suggests that the explanation of the high rate is to be found in conditions that attend child-bearing in the rural areas. The matter has its economic as well as its medical interest. It is important that residence in scattered country districts should not be discouraged. But it must certainly be discouraged if to the other disabilities of country life — disabilities which are being appreciably diminished through the advent of the automobile and of radio — is to be added the danger of an exceptional rate of maternal mortality. The need for ensuring that skilled attention should be available for expectant mothers in country districts must be recognised. — editorial — ODT, 27.2.1926