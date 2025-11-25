Dunedin bar owner's unusual path to hospitality scholarship

Dunedin wine bar owner Jacqueline Jubel has won a $30,000 Visa New Zealand Hospitality Scholarship for her outstanding commitment, leadership and passion for the hospitality industry. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

If you simply asked for a flat white with no sugar — no problem.

But if you wanted to engage Jacqueline Jubel in lighthearted conversation about the weather or the All Blacks game while she made the coffee, that may have proved more challenging.

The 29-year-old German said she learnt English at school, but her ability to hold a conversation was limited when she started out in New Zealand’s hospitality sector.

She came to New Zealand on a working holiday visa, and started waiting tables in restaurants as a way to get around the country, and improve her English at the same time.

Now she has won a $30,000 Visa New Zealand Hospitality Scholarship for her outstanding commitment, leadership and passion for the hospitality industry.

With a perfect Kiwi accent, she said she was amazed by the recognition, considering her hospitality career started ‘‘almost by accident’’.

‘‘It’s surreal.

‘‘I started working while travelling in New Zealand as a way to meet people.

‘‘What started as a job quickly turned into a passion for creating memorable dining experiences, with guests leaving delighted and smiling,’’ she said.

After falling in love with New Zealand’s ‘‘easy-going nature’’, its scenery and its wineries, she went on to study wine and gain sommelier qualifications from the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and New Zealand.

Over the past seven years, she worked her way up to managing No 7 Balmac and in June this year opened her own pop-up wine bar called The Cellar.

Ms Jubel is the third recipient of the scholarship, which was launched in 2023 in partnership with the Wellington Culinary Events Trust, to nurture the next generation of hospitality talent.

The annual prize includes a five-day international placement with flights and accommodation, access to a major industry event, a yearlong mentorship, personal brand coaching, a wellbeing support package and the chance to run an event at Visa Wellington On a Plate 2026.

Scholarship judge and restaurant owner Joshua Ross, of Lower Hutt, said Ms Jubel showed strong knowledge and a commitment, not only to her role, but to her team and she was a ‘‘step above the rest’’.

‘‘Having spent seven years progressing through roles within one restaurant, it’s evident she’s highly valued by her employers and her team — several staff members have even joined because of her.

‘‘She’s absolutely ready for this opportunity.’’

Ms Jubel said she was honoured and grateful to receive the scholarship, and ‘‘very excited’’ about what would come next.

‘‘Great hospitality is all about fostering curiosity, confidence and connection, and opportunities like this scholarship . . . continue building the knowledge to create that experience.’’

As for what she planned to use the scholarship on, that was still in the mix, she said.

