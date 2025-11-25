Drug footwell fumble lands Dunedin man in hot water

A man arrested in Dunedin landed himself in even more trouble after dropping more than $17,000 worth of Class A drugs onto the floor of a police car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped a vehicle in King Edward St, South Dunedin, at about 1pm yesterday.

A 32-year-old man who was wanted for allegedly breaching bail and arrested.

He was placed into a patrol car to be taken back to the Dunedin Central Police Station.

‘‘During the drive back to the station, he's dropped a glad-wrapped package into the footwell of the patrol vehicle.’’

It contained two separate snap-lock bags — one with 28g of methamphetamine, the other 19g of cocaine, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Previous drug busts made by police this year have estimated the street value of methamphetamine and cocaine to each be about $370 per gram.

The man was scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court today, charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of cocaine for supply.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz