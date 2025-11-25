Police car tyre slasher busted outside Dunedin cop station

Officers witnessed the man damaging their vehicles from ‘‘out the window’’ of the station. Photo: ODT Files

A man busy slashing the tyres of patrol cars outside Dunedin’s police station was busted when officers looked out the window.

The 54-year-old man was spotted in the alleyway next to the Dunedin Central Police Station at about 10pm yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

‘‘He had slashed two tyres on police cars that were parked in the alleyway, stabbed them with a knife.

‘‘It was witnessed by police, so he's been caught by police.’’

Officers witnessed the man damaging their vehicles from ‘‘out the window’’ of the station, Snr Sgt Bond said.

They were unmarked police vehicles and security cameras were also positioned in the area.

The man was arrested and scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court today, charged with intentional damage with reckless disregard, being unlawfully in an enclosed area and possession of an offensive weapon.

