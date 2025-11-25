Speed a factor in serious Dunedin motorcycle crash - police

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after crashing into traffic lights in central Dunedin last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the crash in Wharf St, central Dunedin, at about 10.30pm.

The motorcyclist was travelling down the street, "going a bit quicker than the speed limit", Snr Sgt Bond said.

The rider lost control at the intersection with Kitchener St and ended up on the footpath, colliding with the traffic lights.

A blood sample was taken as a matter of course and a 30-year-old man was transported to hospital, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance, one first response unit and one rapid response vehicle.

One patient was assessed at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, the spokesperson said.

