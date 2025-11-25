One arrested over alleged South Dunedin assault

One person has been arrested following an alleged assault in South Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call at about 12:40pm today reporting an assault at a business in Andersons Bay Rd.

‘‘Police responded immediately, however the alleged offender had already fled the scene.

‘‘It appears the parties are known to each other.’’

Police later confirmed one person had since been arrested in relation to the incident, at about 1.10pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they dispatched one ambulance ‘‘but no patient was located by the crew when they arrived on scene’’.

