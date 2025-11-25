Police defend releasing details of discovered body

Te Anihana Pomana went missing on August 21. Photo: Supplied

Police are defending the release of details about a body found in the search for a missing Dunedin woman, after criticism from her family.

Te Anihana Pomana, also known as Ani Anderson, went missing on August 21, after leaving SkyCity Hotel in the early hours of the morning.

On Monday, police announced a body they believed to be Pomana was found on Saturday in dense bush in the Pukekohe area.

In a post on social media, whānau criticised the release going out.

"The media releases were done without official confirmation with formal identification, whānau hadn't got the chance to inform many close to Te Anihana. Apologies to anyone that has had to read and find this information out in this manner," the post said.

On Tuesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said police had been careful when releasing details about Pomana's disappearance.

"The media statement on Monday was issued nearly two days after a body had been discovered," he said. "We have done this balancing the need to ensure whānau were informed while also taking the considerable public and media interest in this case into account."

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend. Photo: RNZ

Friend said enquiries at the scene where the body was found strongly suggested that it was Pomana.

"I made contact with Te Anihana's mother in the early hours of Sunday morning to notify her of this development," he said.

"Through the course of Sunday and Monday, I have spoken to two other family members and a close friend of Te Anihana's mother to provide an update and reassurance.

"It is not uncommon for police to provide updates in missing persons enquiries such as this. We must take all enquiries and information into account as part of decision-making."

Friend said police had taken care and ensured immediate family members knew of the development before Monday's update.

"We have pointed out that formal identification is still to be carried out," Friend said. "The post-mortem was completed yesterday, Te Anihana's mother has been advised of the findings."

He said they would provide a further update once formal identification had been completed.

"Our thoughts are with the Te Anihana's mother and her wider whānau during this incredibly difficult time."