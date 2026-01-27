Police employee allegedly stalked co-worker - IPCA

File photo: Getty Images

A police employee allegedly stalked a woman he regularly worked alongside after she rejected his advances.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) released a summary of an investigation into the allegations on Tuesday.

The IPCA said it oversaw a police investigation into an allegation a police employee "crossed professional boundaries" and created a conflict of interest by "conducting an inappropriate relationship with a female member of the public he regularly worked alongside".

"The employee and the woman met through the employee's work and developed a friendship, having similar interests and some life experiences in common.

"After some time, the employee incorrectly assumed that the woman was interested in more than a friendship and attempted to move the relationship onto a romantic footing. This was not something sought by the woman, who was married, and she ended the relationship. The woman alleged the employee then stalked her and his behaviour also made it difficult to work together when needed."

The woman complained to police about the employee.

Police found the employee had engaged in serious misconduct.

"The authority agrees with police decision-making in this matter and the outcome reached."

Police have been approached for comment.