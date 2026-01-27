Parking at hotspots raises $214K in first month

The White Horse carpark at Aoraki/Mount Cook. Photo: Doc

A $5 per hour parking fee at popular tourist spots Aoraki-Mount Cook, Punakaiki and Franz Josef and has raised $214,000 in its first month.

The Department of Conservation (Doc), began charging on December 15 last year as part of a trial that would end on June 30 this year.

Sally Jones, Doc operations manager at Aoraki-Mt Cook, told RNZ's Morning Report programme today that at this stage, the fee was working and $214,000 in a month had been a "great result".

Free parking was still available in the area on Hooker Valley Rd at Aoraki-Mount Cook in Canterbury if people did still want to choose to park somewhere unpaid, she said.

"We anticipated that it may become more of an issue with the introduction of the paid parking pilot, so we brought in more staff who are trained on traffic management to manage that road throughout the day."

Jones said parts of the road could also be closed off it was too dangerous due to being too narrow.

Speed limits had been lowered and an electronic board helped people find if there were any carparks free.

International visitors and locals alike did not seem to be phased by the charge, she claimed.

"In fact, some have asked us if that was all. I think they accept the fact that paying to reinvest in a site like a national park seems reasonable."

Recently, there had been issues with tourists on the Hooker Valley Track ignoring warning signs and closures, but Jones said this too had lessened over summer.

"I think people don't want to be seen on camera.

"Also, I think because of the challenging summer we've had people have not been able to see Aoraki so they haven't been inclined to want to get a better view of it."

Jones believed this summer had been one of the worst experienced in long time and there had not been many days when Aoraki-Mount Cook was visible.

"So your time on the track would be less than it normally would, so you're less inclined to want to get around that fence or over the river to get that beautiful Instagram shot... it's just not there."