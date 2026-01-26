Tears shed in Auckland for teen missing at Mount Maunganui

One of the mourners on Auckland's domain as many gathered to remember missing teen Sharon Maccanico. Photo: RNZ

Tearful mourners have gathered on Auckland's domain this evening to remember one of the teens missing after a landslide at Mt Maunganui.

Sharon Maccanico, 15, is one of six people missing after the slip at a holiday park last week.

On Monday evening, about 100 people, many of them young, came together in mourning.

Many braved the early evening rain, to stand in quiet reflection.

Sharon Maccanico. Photo: Avellino Today

Some sobbed as tearful prayers were said.

"Bring a light, a candle, or simply your presence. We'll share music, quiet moments, and hold space to reflect on the joy, strength, and warmth [Sharon] brought into our lives," an open invitation read.

During the vigil, two people shared a prayer with the crowd.

"Please take care of her, Lord," one said through tears.

A shrine of candles and flowers had been set up in front of the crowd.

Pakuranga College confirmed Sharon was among two of its students who died in the tragedy, alongside Max Furse-Kee, also 15.

The school said it had been in close contact with both families and described the news as "deeply impacting" for staff and students.

About 100 people gathered to remember the young girl. Photo: RNZ

Counselling and well-being support will be prioritised as the college community grapples with the loss under "incredibly sad circumstances."

Maccanico was originally from southern Italy.

In attendance was the Honorary Consul to Italy in Auckland, Lindsey Jones, who said she could not imagine how Maccanico's parents must be feeling.

She said every Italian in the country would be thinking of the Maccanico family.