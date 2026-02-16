Boil water notice lifted in Christchurch

File photo

A boil water notice affecting thousands of households in eastern Christchurch east has been lifted.

Christchurch City Council has had three clear days of samples from the Rawhiti supply zone, so people in New Brighton, Burwood, Wainoni, Aranui and Southshore no longer need to boil their water.

More than 14,000 households in the city's east were under the boil water notice.

The council believed the contamination was the result of work recently done on the network.

People who live at about 20 properties will need to keep boiling their water. The council said it would contact them directly.