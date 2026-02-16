Support for major parties slumps in latest poll

Labour leader Chris Hipkins (L) and National leader Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

Support for both major parties has dipped - while New Zealand First is up on double digits - in the latest 1News Verian poll.

The results - that polled 1003 eligible voters between 7 and 11 February - has National down 2 points to 34 percent and Labour down 3 points to 32 percent.

The Green Party is up 4 points on 11 percent, New Zealand First up 1 point on 10 percent, Act NZ up 1 point on 9 percent and Te Pāti Māori up 1 point to 2 percent.

On these numbers, the right block would net 65 seats and the left block 59 seats, meaning the coalition parties would comfortably have the numbers to govern.

It's New Zealand First's highest rating in this particular poll since August 2017.

National leader Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins were neck in neck in the new poll's preferred Prime Minister ratings.

Luxon is down 3 points to 20 percent and Hipkins down 1 point to 20 percent.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is down 1 point to 10 percent, Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick steady on 5 percent, Act leader David Seymour down 1 point to 4 percent and National's deputy leader Nicola Willis steady on 1 percent.

The poll also asked voters to rate the coalition's performance on a scale of one to 10 - with the average score being five out of ten.

National supporters gave an average score of 6.7 and Act supporters 6.4, while Green supporters gave a 3.1 rating and Labou supporters gave an average 3.6.

The new poll also shows voters have doubts about the economic turnaround, with economic optimism down 2 points to 40 percent and pessimism up 1 point to 31 percent.

Between November 29 and December 3, 2025, 1007 eligible voters were polled by mobile phone (500) and online, using online panels (507). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level. Party support percentages have been rounded up or down to whole numbers, except those less than 4.5%, which are reported to one decimal place. The data has been weighted to align with Stats NZ population counts for age, gender, region, ethnic identification and education level. The sample for mobile phones is selected by random dialling using probability sampling, and the online sample is collected using an online panel. Undecided voters, non-voters and those who refused to answer are excluded from the data on party support. The results are a snapshot in time of party support, and not a prediction.