Rain lashes parts of Canterbury

Flooding at Governors Bay Rd, between Lyttelton and Cass Bay, in Canterbury. Photo: RNZ

Christchurch and Banks Peninsula have been lashed by heavy rain as the wild weather moves south, causing flooding in Akaroa.

MetService said a deep low east of New Zealand was moving slowly southwards, bringing more heavy rain to the lower North Island and eastern South Island.

However, it said the south-to-southwest gales over central New Zealand were easing.

Banks Peninsula was under an orange heavy rain warning, with up to 100mm of rain on top of what has already fallen.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Christchurch (apart from Banks Peninsula), and Canterbury Plains between the Rangitata River and Amberley from 8am until 3pm today.

Rain, with heavy falls was forecast for Christchurch in the morning, gradually easing to the odd shower in the evening. Strong southwesterlies would ease in the evening, MetService said.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger warned people not to travel unless they had to.

"It might be a lot of rain, but it's not for a long time, so we're keeping an eye on it and hoping for the best. Keep an eye out for slips and water running off hills where it doesn't normally run off a hill and report it, because that's where slips and dropouts will start to occur."

The Christchurch City Council said it was closely watching the weather, and roading crews had been on standby overnight. Some surface flooding had been reported.

State Highway 75 between Christchurch and Akaroa was closed at 11pm yesterday due to flooding. An update on the road was due this morning.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch for Dunedin (east of Pukerangi) would linger for longer and was due to expire at 9pm today.

In the North Island, MetService had also issued heavy swell warnings for the Wellington and Wairarapa coasts from midday today, saying large waves and dangerous sea conditions are expected. Coastal inundation was possible about exposed coasts.