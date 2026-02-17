Person killed by dogs in Northland

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to the property on State Highway 12 about 11.25am.
Upon arrival, a person was found dead, police said.
Kaipara District Council's animal management team confirmed they were responding to and investigating an incident involving dogs and a person at a property earlier on Tuesday.
The dogs have been secured.
"At this stage we re unable to provide any further details or comment while a response and investigation is underway."
Police, who are also carrying out a scene examination, said there was no risk to the public.
A resident of the Far North community of Ahipara had earlier told RNZ locals have been arming themselves with sticks to protect against roaming dogs in the area.