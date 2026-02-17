Tuesday, 17 February 2026

Person killed by dogs in Northland

    A person has been killed by dogs at a property in Kaihu, Northland, police have confirmed.

    Emergency services were called to the property on State Highway 12 about 11.25am.

    Upon arrival, a person was found dead, police said.

    Kaipara District Council's animal management team confirmed they were responding to and investigating an incident involving dogs and a person at a property earlier on Tuesday.

    The dogs have been secured.

    "At this stage we re unable to provide any further details or comment while a response and investigation is underway."

    Police, who are also carrying out a scene examination, said there was no risk to the public.

    A resident of the Far North community of Ahipara had earlier told RNZ locals have been arming themselves with sticks to protect against roaming dogs in the area.

     

