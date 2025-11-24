Media release over missing woman criticised

Te Anihana Pomana on CCTV before she disappeared. Photo: NZ Police

The family of Te Anihana Pomana have criticised the issuing of a police media release announcing the discovery of a body before formal identification had been made.

Te Anihana Pomana, also known as Ani Anderson, went missing August 21, after leaving Sky City hotel in Auckland in the early hours of the morning.

Police today announced that a body they believed to be Pomana's was found on Saturday in dense bush in the city's Pukekohe area.

In a post on social media, whānau criticised the release going out.

"The media releases were done without official confirmation with formal identification, whānau hadn't got the chance to inform many close to Te Anihana. Apologies to anyone that has had to read and find this information out in this manner," the post said.

What did the release say?

In a media release today, police advised a body had been found.

"At around 7.43pm police were notified a body was located in dense bush in the Pukekohe area," the release said.

"Formal identification is yet to take place; however it is believed to be the body of Te Anihana."

Police said an investigation was under way and a post-mortem was expected to be carried out in due course.

"Her family have been notified of this development and are being provided support."

Police have been approached for further comment.