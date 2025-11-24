Rough sleeper at Forbury Park sets off fire alarm: police

The man was sleeping rough in the abandoned grandstands at Forbury Park. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A Dunedin man living rough in the abandoned stands of the Forbury Park Raceway was arrested after he allegedly let off a fire alarm when being asked to leave.

Police were called to the raceway at 10am on Saturday where a 27-year-old man was found to be living rough in the stands, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

After being asked to leave by staff members who discovered him the man smashed the glass on a fire alarm, activating it, Snr Sgt Bond said.

As a result police and four Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to the scene.

The man was arrested for setting off a false alarm under the Fenz Act.

He is set to appear in Dunedin District Court on November 27.

Forbury Park Raceway had its last race in July 2021 after the Forbury Park Trotting Club made the decision to sell it.

The facility, which still houses a restaurant and a pub, and grounds were purchased by the Dunedin City Council last year.