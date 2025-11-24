More sand recalled over asbestos concerns

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
MBIE confirmed this afternoon that the product was being recalled because some samples had tested positive for asbestos.
It is the latest sand toy to test positive, after concerns over several other products were raised earlier this month. Students at about 40 schools were forced to stay home.
The sand art toys in the latest recall were sold at the following retailers from June to November:
- Two Dollar Things stores nation-wide
- BG International Trading Ltd T/A Charlotte World
- BH Mart Ltd T/A 123 & More
- Siyara Limited T/A @Two.5 Discount store
- Fraser Brothers Ltd
- Dollar Star Gisborne
- Woo NZ Ltd
The products can be identified by the following product codes, found on labeling on the outer packaging above the barcode:
- 21065
- 20468
- 20536
- 20535
- 20537
- 20538
Tremolite - a naturally occurring asbestos - had been found in samples of sand during lab testing. Asbestos contamination had been found in similar products in Australia.
MBIE said if anyone has used the latest products to be recalled, there was no need for urgent medical attention.
"You can call Healthline free anytime on 0800 611 116 anytime to discuss any health concerns you may have. Healthline can advise if you, a child or a family member needs to see a healthcare professional for review."