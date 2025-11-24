More sand recalled over asbestos concerns

The latest coloured sand products to be recalled over asbestos fears. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

A rainbow sand art toy sold at various discount stores nation-wide is the latest coloured sand product to be recalled over concerns about asbestos.

MBIE confirmed this afternoon that the product was being recalled because some samples had tested positive for asbestos.

It is the latest sand toy to test positive, after concerns over several other products were raised earlier this month. Students at about 40 schools were forced to stay home.

The sand art toys in the latest recall were sold at the following retailers from June to November:

Two Dollar Things stores nation-wide

BG International Trading Ltd T/A Charlotte World

BH Mart Ltd T/A 123 & More

Siyara Limited T/A @Two.5 Discount store

Fraser Brothers Ltd

Dollar Star Gisborne

Woo NZ Ltd

The products can be identified by the following product codes, found on labeling on the outer packaging above the barcode:

21065

20468

20536

20535

20537

20538

Tremolite - a naturally occurring asbestos - had been found in samples of sand during lab testing. Asbestos contamination had been found in similar products in Australia.

MBIE said if anyone has used the latest products to be recalled, there was no need for urgent medical attention.

"You can call Healthline free anytime on 0800 611 116 anytime to discuss any health concerns you may have. Healthline can advise if you, a child or a family member needs to see a healthcare professional for review."