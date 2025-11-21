Boozed Dunedin driver in near-miss with dog walker

Photo: ODT Files

A Dunedin drink-driver who swerved onto the pavement and almost ran over a dog walker blew nearly six times over the legal alcohol limit.

Members of the public called police after the 39-year-old man mounted the curb and narrowly avoided hitting a person and a dog in Mary St, Concord, yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

When police found the man at about 8pm he recorded a breath alcohol level of 1422mcg — almost six times over the legal limit of 250mcg.

The man told police he had ‘‘several wines at home’’ before he went for a drive to get some dinner, Snr Sgt Bond said.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he was charged with driving under the influence.

Another charge of dangerous driving was likely and police asked anyone who witnessed the man’s driving last night to contact 105, Snr Sgt Bond said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz