Serious crash closes SH1 north of Timaru

A serious crash has closed State Highway 1 north of Timaru this evening.

The crash involved a car and a truck and was reported about 5.10pm, police said in a release tonight.

It happened at the intersection of SH1 and Brosnan Rd.

Initial indications were that there were serious injuries, police said.

The road remained closed at 8.25pm, NZTA said in an update.

The Serious Crash Unit were in attendance and diversions were in place.

- Allied Media