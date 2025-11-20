Two people dead in SH1 crash north of Timaru

Two people have died following a crash on State Highway 1 north of Timaru this evening.

Police confirmed tonight the crash between a car and truck had been fatal.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection with Brosnan Rd at about 5.10pm, police said.

Two people had died at the scene, while a third was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

The road remained closed at 8.25pm, NZTA said in an update.

The Serious Crash Unit were in attendance and diversions were in place.

Police said the road was expected to remain closed until later tonight.

- Allied Media