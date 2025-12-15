'Good neighbourhood watch' catches teens on property

Two teenagers who allegedly burgled a Dunedin sleepout were arrested after being dobbed in by vigilant neighbours, police say.

Police were called to a property in Colquhoun St, Glenross, about 8pm on Saturday.

The teens were spotted on the property by neighbours who knew the owners were away on holiday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

"Good neighbourhood watch there."

The pair allegedly broke into the property and stole items from a sleepout.

Officers found the teenagers, both aged 15, running across nearby Ellis Park and arrested them.

They were not known to the owners of the property.

They would appear in the Youth Court today, both charged with burglary, Snr Sgt Bond said.

