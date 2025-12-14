Boy who fled youth justice facility found

The boy fled from Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo in Rolleston yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Police have located a teenager who absconded from a youth justice residence near Christchurch.

The boy fled from Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo in Rolleston yesterday morning.

He was found at 4.15am today with the assistance of police's Eagle helicopter.

Oranga Tamariki (the Ministry for Children) confirmed the boy was back in custody.

He would appear in the Youth Court tomorrow.

The Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo facility houses people aged between 14 and 17 who faced serious charges or who had been sentenced by the court.

Oranga Tamariki said it would conduct a review to find out how the boy escaped.