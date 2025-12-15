Hunting competition culls over 10k goats

Wild goats near Queenstown. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Thousands of wild goats have been eliminated nationwide as part of a hunter-led conservation initiative.

The New Zealand Deer Stalkers Association (NZDA) National Wild Goat Hunting Competition has wrapped up for its third year and the organisers said it was their busiest yet.

Nationwide, 10,349 tails were entered by 863 hunters from right around the country, including more than 950 tails in the Otago region.

NZDA competition project lead Trevor Gratton said the organisation was particularly pleased to assist private landowners where they had permission to do so.

"There’s really good buy-in from average Kiwi and Kiwi families that understand what we’re doing.

"But we’re also rolling it out all year round so that we have a liaison with farmers or landowners, forestry blocks, and say, ‘hey, look, we can put NZDA hunters on your land. They’re insured, they’re trained, there’s not a bunch of cowboys coming on there’.

"What farmers are always worried about is idiots showing up and putting holes in their water tanks and stuff. And that’s 180 degrees from what our guys are about — so the big thing for next year is really leaning into that."

NZDA hunters also assisted at Molesworth Station in Marlborough, removing more than 1500 tails from the property.

Mr Gratton said it was pleasing to have buy-in from the Department of Conservation with the NZDA’s competition.

"We’re really proud to partner with Doc.

"It shows everyone what can happen when different parts of the industry and the sport can get together."

Next year would feature a lot more focus on "ramping up" the liaison with private landowners, he said.

More than 33,000 wild goats had been killed since the project began about three years ago.

"It’s a significant number, but it’s a drop in the bucket. And we still have to keep working at it. So it’s just finding better opportunities."

Participation spanned all ages, with about a quarter of all entrants being under 18.

"What began three years ago as a simple way to boost participation in goat control has now grown into a nationwide partnership between hunters, landowners and Doc."

