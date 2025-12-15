Horseman who suffered serious head injury now awake

Nathan Williamson. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A Southland horseman who suffered a serious head injury during trots at an Auckland raceway has regained consciousness and has been talking to his family.

Nathan Williamson received the head injury after the seat on his sulky collapsed near the finish of a race at Alexandra Park on Friday night.

He was driving Captains Mistress when he fell on to the track, and received immediate medical attention on course before being transported to Auckland Hospital, via ambulance, Harness Racing New Zealand reported.

He was placed in an induced coma, which was normal protocol with serious head injuries, it said.

A social media post said he was surrounded by family at Auckland Hospital.

"Nathan was transported to Auckland Hospital by ambulance after he sustained facial injuries and [was] knocked unconscious after the seat collapsed on his sulky," it said.

His wife, Katie, said he had made progress following the fall and he had a "wonderful team of professionals and family" by his side.

"We are pleased with his progress so far."

Yesterday, Williamson’s father, Phil, said his son was still in intensive care but was no longer in an induced coma and had been able to talk to family and medical staff.

"I think it’s fair to say that they’re happy with the progress that’s been made at this stage."

Williamson grew up in North Otago and, along with parents Phil and Bev and brothers Matt and Brad, has had a long association with harness racing.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz