ODT Racing Chat: Forbury Trotting Club at Wingatui

We are at Wingatui today for ODT Racing Chat previewing Forbury Parks big Christmas meeting on the course on Sunday. We chat with President Lex Williams who guides us thru the activities available for the families at the meeting on Sunday from nail driving comps, kids carts, running races, lolly scrambles and of course A visit from Santa. Local trainer Graeme Grimey Anderson steers us into some winners to ensure we go home with pockets jingling!!