ODT Racing Chat: Omakau in the sun

Paul Dwyer spent yesterday at the Omakau races with 8000 people on course on a brilliant day making it the biggest meeting in the South Island outside trotting cup day in Christchurch.

He took in the fashion in the fields, got up close and personal with horses on the track, chatted to HRNZ CEO Brad Steele and got his thoughts on Omakau and the state of the industry.

ODT Racing Chat today is bought to you by the Wedderburn Tavern and Ange Stockdale - put it on your list if you're visiting Central Otago.