One airlifted to hospital in critical condition after Karitane car fire

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition following a car fire in Karitane this morning.

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) crews were alerted to a car fire in Karitane just after 6am today, a Fenz spokeswoman said.

Crews from Waikouaiti arrived to find the car "well alight".

They extinguished the blaze, before leaving the scene to other emergency services, the spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed ambulance crews treated and assessed one person, who was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokesperson said it did not appear the fire was suspicious.