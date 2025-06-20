Friday, 20 June 2025

One airlifted to hospital in critical condition after Karitane car fire

    Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition following a car fire in Karitane this morning.

    Fire and Emergency (Fenz) crews were alerted to a car fire in Karitane just after 6am today, a Fenz spokeswoman said.

    Crews from Waikouaiti arrived to find the car "well alight".

    They extinguished the blaze, before leaving the scene to other emergency services, the spokeswoman said.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed ambulance crews treated and assessed one person, who was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

    A police spokesperson said it did not appear the fire was suspicious.

     

