One airlifted to hospital in critical condition after Karitane car fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition following a car fire in Karitane this morning.
Fire and Emergency (Fenz) crews were alerted to a car fire in Karitane just after 6am today, a Fenz spokeswoman said.
Crews from Waikouaiti arrived to find the car "well alight".
They extinguished the blaze, before leaving the scene to other emergency services, the spokeswoman said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed ambulance crews treated and assessed one person, who was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.
A police spokesperson said it did not appear the fire was suspicious.