Drunk driver stopped in middle of road, found with meth utensils: police

A drunk Dunedin driver was spotted travelling well below the speed limit before stopping in the middle of a road, police say.

Police observed the vehicle travelling in South Rd, Caversham, at 11.45pm on Saturday.

It was travelling ‘‘well below’’ the speed limit before pulling into David St and ‘‘stopped in the middle of the road’’, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, admitted he was a disqualified driver and had ‘‘recently consumed alcohol’’, Sgt Lee alleged.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 675mcg and was charged with driving while disqualified, driving while over the legal alcohol limit and the possession of utensils for methamphetamine.

He was bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date, Sgt Lee said.

