'Absolute idiot' on moped chases woman in Dunedin cemetery

A concerned member of the public reportedly witnessed ‘‘a male on a moped chase a female around the Andersons Bay Cemetery. Photo: ODT Files

A man who allegedly chased a woman around a Dunedin cemetery on a moped lost control and fell off when police arrived at the scene.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 4pm yesterday after a concerned member of the public reportedly witnessed ‘‘a male on a moped chase a female around the Andersons Bay Cemetery’’, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

When officers arrived, they saw the 38-year-old man — who Sgt Lee noted was not wearing a helmet — lose control of the moped and fall off.

‘‘Police activated their lights and siren to stop the rider, but he rode the moped at speed around the cemetery to evade police.’’

The man was known to police, Sgt Lee said.

‘‘He is an absolute idiot.’’

The man was later arrested at his home address.

He was charged with failing to stop for police, third or subsequent, and driving while forbidden.

He would appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

It was unknown if the woman and man were known to each other, Sgt Lee said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz