Teenage car thief forced to face victim

A teenage car thief was frog-marched back to the scene of his alleged crime by Dunedin police and told to face up to the vehicle’s owner.

Police were called to an address in Concord, Dunedin, at about 7.25pm yesterday.

A 14-year-old boy had allegedly broken into a Toyota Aqua in an attempt to steal it, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

After speaking with the teenager, officers took him to point out the vehicle he had broken into.

As this was happening, the owner of the car came outside.

The owner was informed of the boy’s attempt to steal the car and the pair had a conversation.

It was ‘‘productive’’, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The teenager was referred to Youth Aid.

