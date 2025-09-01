Christchurch couple building a gym empire

Fran and Chris Kappely own Anytime Fitness Ferrymead and Burnside, and are set to open a third location in Halswell. Photo: Supplied

When Fran met Chris Kappely, it wasn’t over coffee - it was at a Christchurch gym. And it was not just any gym, but the very same Anytime Fitness that would later shape their life, love, and growing business.

"I wasn’t looking to meet anyone. But then, there he was," said Fran.

Chris says: "I knew straight away she was someone special".

The moment sparked a relationship. And with four children, the couple still share a vision: Building a business grounded in family, flexibility, and fitness.

They now own Anytime Fitness Ferrymead and Burnside, with a third location set to open in one of Christchurch’s fastest-growing suburbs - Halswell.

Their journey started nearly a decade ago with their first franchise and has grown steadily ever since.

Said Chris: "We’ve had the Anytime Fitness Halswell territory for seven years.

"We always knew it had potential. We just waited for the right time and place."

That place is The Acres, a new 11ha retail precinct being developed by Christchurch-based Danne Mora Holdings and scheduled to open in September next year.

Stage one, including Anytime Fitness Halswell, will include 4000m² of retail, food, medical, and commercial space across 18 tenancies.

Anytime Fitness Halswell will be one of the first tenants to open, likely in late August next year.

Said Fran: "We didn’t want to be just another gym in another mall. We wanted to help shape a community from the start, somewhere focused on health, connection, and real-life support."

Their pitch to Danne Mora wasn’t just about brand reach, it was about shared values.

Said Chris: "We told them we care who our neighbours are. We want to contribute to a genuine wellness hub."

The new gym will be their most ambitious yet, designed for comfort, functionality, and inclusivity.

You can expect to see natural light, an intuitive layout, top-tier Life Fitness equipment, luxurious bathrooms, and thoughtful touches throughout the facility.

"This is a gym for grown-ups," Chris said.

"Busy professionals, parents and anyone who prioritise their well-being."

Anytime Fitness has more than 5000 clubs globally, but Fran and Chris focus on local connection.

Their clubs feel welcoming and personal - with no hard sells, no cookie-cutter culture. Personal trainers operate as independent contractors, growing their own client bases.

Said Fran: "Everyone has their niche," Fran says.

"That’s what makes it work."

That people-first approach has proven resilient. Ferrymead thrived through the pandemic. Burnside was revitalised after they took it over. Green Dinner Table doubled in size during lockdowns before settling into a strong, stable base.

Fran’s background as a world-class ice skater, representing New Zealand at over 30 international events, brings athletic discipline and a strong work ethic. Chris’s trades background adds a practical, hands-on leadership style. Together, they’ve built a culture where staff are valued, members feel at home, and growth comes from trust, not trends.

The gym will open with capacity for around 1,500 members, nestled alongside sports fields, a Black & White Coffee Cartel café, and future health and wellness services. With more than 1,000 members already at their smaller Ferrymead location, their goal feels well within reach.

“It’s not about flashing lights or ego-lifting,” says Fran. “We’re here for people who want clarity, headspace, and health.”

The couple has invested nearly $1 million into the new gym, reflecting their belief in the Halswell community and their long-term approach.

“We’ve waited years for this to feel right,” says Chris. “Now it does.”