SH1 reopened after truck crash

A section of State Highway 1 in Canterbury has been reopened after a truck crashed into a bank.

No one was injured in the crash near Cheviot shortly after 4am on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ crew from the Cheviot station was called to the crash scene.

The road was closed for several hours between Reeves St and Nonoti Rd so the truck could be moved.

The vehicle was recovered and SH1 was reopened at about 11.30am.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said motorists should still expect delays.

-With RNZ