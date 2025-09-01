Man being 'inappropriate' towards women at bus hub arrested

The man was arrested at the Dunedin bus hub. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A man making ‘‘inappropriate comments and gestures’’ towards women at Dunedin’s bus hub allegedly spat at and tried to kick officers after being arrested, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police arrested the man after they were called to the bus hub at 9.25pm on Saturday.

The 46-year-old had been approaching women and ‘‘making inappropriate comments and gestures’’ as well as wanting to fight the security guards, Snr Sgt Bond said.

While in the cells, the man resisted attempts by police to search him.

He spat at an officer and attempted to kick another, Snr Sgt Bond alleged.

The man would appear in the Dunedin District Court today charged with assaulting police, resisting police, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence and breaching bail.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz