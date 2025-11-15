Pupils share their cultures with school

George Street Normal School pupils Ledua Qera, 11 (left), and Nika Cooney, 10, dress in the clothing of their cultures with their classmates. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A Dunedin primary school pupil descended from a family of Soviet-era circus performers jumped at the chance to show off her Russian roots.

George Street Normal School pupil Nika Cooney was one of many pupils to dress up for the school’s annual cultural celebrations.

She wore a kokoshnik - a traditional headdress - made by her mother and herself - and a traditional Russian dress.

Her mother, who was originally from Russia, came to New Zealand when she was 17.

Nika said her favourite Russian food was borscht.

‘‘My grandparents are Russian, so whenever we go there they always make us traditional food, and it's really good - I love borscht.’’

Nika’s grandparents live in Vladivostok, a city on the far east of Russia, close to the borders with China and North Korea.

‘‘They did travel around a lot because they were part of a circus,’’ Nika said.

George St Normal School English language learner co-ordinator Joanne Spencer said the school was diverse, with pupils born in about 45 different countries.

‘‘That’s what we’re proud of, and that’s what we are known for - the children ... we have the hospital parents, the university parents, and others tell them to come here.’’

For the cultural day, many of the pupils had come up with cultural performances to share with the school.

Mrs Spencer said the teachers had been hands off. They put different children in touch with one another, and the pupils, with a little parental help, had come up with the rest themselves.

‘‘They've come together in their communities in their own time - for some of the kids it’s the highlight of their year, getting to show their culture off.’’

Yesterday’s cultural celebration was the third year the school had run the event.

‘‘The kids love it, the parents love it, it’s been great.’’