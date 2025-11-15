Damaging hailstorms hammer parts of Canterbury

Hailstorms have lashed parts of Canterbury, damaging cars destroying glasshouses and "shredding" gardens.

MetService at 2:50pm lifted a thunderstorm warning for the Christchurch and Selwyn area, after an earlier warning was issued and lifted for areas around Timaru.

However, the forecaster said further thunderstorms were still expected about the Canterbury Plains and Christchurch this afternoon, "with a low risk of severe thunderstorms".

"MetService will continue to monitor the situation, and issue further Severe Thunderstorm Warnings if required."

Hail also struck visitors to the Royal A&P Show in Christchurch, and races at Riccarton, The New Zealand Herald reports.

People posted footage of hailstorms on social media, and spoke of the size of the hailstones and the severity of the damage to glasshouses and gardens, particularly in and around Timaru.

