Aussie brawler booted off cruise ship - family sails on without him

Police at Port Chalmers where the cruise ship docked this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

An Australian man will have to leave his family and find his own way home after being kicked off a cruise ship following an altercation onboard.

The 44-year-old man assaulted another male passenger on the ship following an altercation at about 9.30pm yesterday, Snr Sgt Anthony Bond said.

Police were advised and attended when the ship docked at Port Chalmers this morning.

After speaking to all parties, and taking into account the circumstances, police warned the man for the assault, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Anthem of the Seas sailed into Port Chalmers this morning and berthed at 6am. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

He was also excluded from the ship, meaning he would have to leave his family he was travelling, as well as make his own arrangements to get back to Australia.

The other man received medical attention onboard for a cut to his nose, Snr Sgt Bond said.

- Allied Media