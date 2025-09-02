Wayward branch causes disruption

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Emergency services monitor a split branch from a tree which closed Highcliff Rd, Portobello yesterday afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a crew from Portobello responded and the branch fell on to a power line beneath the tree.

They closed the road, and made sure the scene was safe until Aurora Energy could come and clear the branch.

The scene was cleared and the road was reopened by 5.50pm.