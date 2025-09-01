'Neighbours at war': rocks fly and threats made, police say

A Dunedin woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a rock through her neighbour’s window during a dispute, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the ‘‘neighbours at war situation’’ in Brockville, at 5.30pm on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man had called police because his 45-year-old neighbour allegedly threw a rock through his lounge window, Snr Sgt Bond said.

As the man was taking photos of the damage, the neighbour also came outside and threatened him.

The 45-year-old woman was arrested and would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday, charged with wilful damage, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were also called to a collision in Gordon Rd, Mosgiel, just after 1pm on Saturday.

A 60-year-old man had reversed out of a carpark and failed to see a 75-year-old woman looking to cross the road.

The man knocked her over and drove away without realising what had happened, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police followed up with the driver at his home address.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance.

One person was assessed at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition, the spokesperson said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz