Young driver flips vehicle into paddock after skidding on gravel

Emergency services were called to the crash in Huntly Rd, near Outram, at about 2.50pm yesterday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.
An 18-year-old woman was driving to work but veered into the gravel on the side of the road.
She over-corrected and the vehicle began fish-tailing across both lanes.
She then hit the brakes but the vehicle skidded and crashed through a wire fence, Sgt Lee said.
‘‘The vehicle flipped and ended up on its side in a paddock.’’
The driver sustained minor lacerations to her head and back, along with whiplash.
Neither speed nor alcohol factored into the crash, Sgt Lee said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance responded and transported one patient, in a moderate condition, to Dunedin Hospital.