Wednesday, 10 September 2025

Young driver flips vehicle into paddock after skidding on gravel

    By Tim Scott
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Photo: ODT Files
    Photo: ODT Files
    A woman on her way to work ended up in Dunedin Hospital after her vehicle flipped and crashed into a paddock.

    Emergency services were called to the crash in Huntly Rd, near Outram, at about 2.50pm yesterday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

    An 18-year-old woman was driving to work but veered into the gravel on the side of the road.

    She over-corrected and the vehicle began fish-tailing across both lanes.

    She then hit the brakes but the vehicle skidded and crashed through a wire fence, Sgt Lee said.

    ‘‘The vehicle flipped and ended up on its side in a paddock.’’

    The driver sustained minor lacerations to her head and back, along with whiplash.

    Neither speed nor alcohol factored into the crash, Sgt Lee said.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance responded and transported one patient, in a moderate condition, to Dunedin Hospital.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

     

     

    Advertisement